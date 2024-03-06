TPD suspects 'foul play' in woman's death in northwest Tallahassee; suspect detained

The Tallahassee Police Department suspects "foul play" as detectives investigate a woman's "suspicious death" in northwest Tallahassee that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

"When officers arrived on scene they located one victim, an adult female, deceased inside of a residence," a TPD spokesperson wrote in an incident alert posted on social media.

Alicia Hill, who directs communications for the police department, could not say the cause of death but told the Tallahassee Democrat a possible suspect was detained outside the home on the 2300 block of Hartsfield Way.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

If the case is declared a homicide, it will be the city's ninth violent death this year. Already eight people have been killed by gunfire in 2024, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence. Last year at this point there were only two shooting deaths.

