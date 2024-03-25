TPD: Second person charged with manslaughter in three-year-old's fentanyl overdose death

Tallahassee police arrested a second person in the death of a 3-year-old boy who ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl at an apartment where drugs were allegedly being sold.

Tony Balcom, 53, was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two days before his arrest, the boy’s mother, Cameren Evans, 35, also was arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child. Both Evans and Balcom are being held without bond at the Leon County Detention Facility.

According to court records, Evans couldn’t raise the child because of her drug use and gave the child to Balcom roughly two years ago. Balcom, who isn’t the child’s biological father, became his primary caregiver but also allegedly sold drugs out of the apartment.

On the morning of Jan. 23, the little boy was found unresponsive in his bed at Balcom’s apartment on Roberts Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department found narcotics, loose pills, prescription medicine bottles marked “not child resistant,” a gun, drug paraphernalia and scales during a search of Balcom’s apartment.

The child was wheezing and lethargic the night before he died, according to court records. Balcom fed him and put him to bed. When they awoke the next morning, Balcom couldn’t tell whether the boy was breathing and had a friend call 911.

Balcom hyperventilated and suffered a panic attack at his apartment after police arrived. He was sedated, taken to a local hospital and later questioned. He told investigators that he “loved” the boy but acknowledged that he “could have” gotten into his drugs.

TPD obtained text messages showing that Evans texted Balcom the night before her son died asking for drugs. She sent him money through a cash app and stopped by his apartment. She said she could hear her son making a noise consistent with wheezing but didn’t interact with him.

An autopsy found partially digested pills in the child’s stomach, according to the arrest report. Toxicology results showed the child “had ingested fentanyl and acetaminophen, which resulted in his death.”

