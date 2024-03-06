TPD Says Final Goodbye to K9 Oni

TechCrunch

Danish startup Whistleblower Software is rebranding as Formalize as it expands into the broader compliance software sphere -- and it has raised a fresh €15 million ($16 million) to fund the expansion. The announcement comes as the compliance software market has exploded, due in large part to growing regulatory pressure -- and investors have taken note. Private equity giant Thoma Bravo took German compliance and investor relations software company EQS Group private in a $435 million deal last month, while startups Cypago, Hyperproof, Certa, and Anecdotes have all raised sizable venture rounds for various flavors of compliance software these past few months.