TPD responds to possible shooting in Oakland

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka police responded to a shooting in the Oakland neighborhood Monday night.

A press release from the Topeka Police Department says officers responded to the 900 block of NE Wabash Avenue just before 8 p.m. The release says two people were found with gunshot wounds, and were taken to the hospital. One of the two people taken to the hospital had life-threatening injuries, but is now stable.

The TPD is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and 27 News will bring you updates as we learn more.

