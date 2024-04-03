TPD provides update on body found in Kansas River

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department provided an update on an investigation into a body that was found in the Kansas River on March 29.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said officers with the TPD were called just before 9:30 a.m. to the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue regarding a body in the Kansas River. Upon arrival, officers found a person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the TPD provided an update into the investigation. According to police, the death is being investigated as a suicide. TPD said they wouldn’t be releasing the identity of the individual.

