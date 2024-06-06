TPD: Man faces charges after woman stabbed in westside Tallahassee home

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a woman Tuesday night at her home.

Terry Williams, 28, was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of attempted homicide and is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

According to TPD, Williams was the suspect identified when the incident was initially reported, and "probable cause was developed to charge" him based on witness statements and collection of physical evidence.

On Tuesday around 10:20 p.m., officers arrived at the woman's home in the 3100 block of Dian Road, near Mission Road, and found the woman suffering from "serious stab wounds," according to the initial TPD news release. She was hospitalized with critical injuries.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee man faces charges in Tuesday night stabbing, TPD says