TPD investigating fatal Friday night shooting – city's 14th gun violence death in 2024

A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station Friday night, sending Tallahassee into its second weekend tainted by fatal gunfire.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrived just before 11 p.m. to the Circle K at 2683 North Monroe Street where they found a man who "succumbed to his injuries on scene," according to a TPD social media update.

"This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available," TPD said.

A call to a TPD spokesperson was not returned. It remains unclear if those involved were known to each other, if this was an isolated incident, if the victim was the intended target and if there are any suspects or arrests yet.

The violent start to the weekend marks the 32nd serious shooting in the capital city and county this year. So far in 2024, 14 people have died and at least 24 people have been injured in a shooting, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis of gun violence.

That puts Florida's capital city on pace for a more deadly year. At this time in 2023, three people were killed and around 26 injured in 31 shootings in Tallahassee and Leon County.

Just last weekend, after three destructive tornados ripped through Tallahassee, the city grappled with its first mass shooting of the year that killed two and injured two others.

The USA TODAY Network and the Democrat define a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are hit with gunfire, even if there are no fatalities.

According to a previous report by the Democrat, officers arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to the parking lot of an Apalachee Parkway shopping center where they found the gunshot victims.

TPD released an update two days later that said the circumstances leading to the shooting were still under investigation, "but preliminary findings suggest that a large group was gathered in the parking lot just before the incident."

