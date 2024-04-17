New TPD Helicopter
New TPD Helicopter
An extortion group has published a portion of what it says are the private and sensitive patient records on millions of Americans stolen during the ransomware attack on Change Healthcare in February. On Monday, a new ransomware and extortion gang that calls itself RansomHub published several files on its dark web leak site containing personal information about patients across different documents, including billing files, insurance records and medical information. RansomHub threatened to sell the data to the highest bidder unless Change Healthcare pays a ransom.
Ohtani has been interviewed by the feds as part of the investigation, per the New York Times.
U.S. consulting firm Greylock McKinnon Associates (GMA) disclosed a data breach in which hackers stole as many as 341,650 Social Security numbers. The data breach was disclosed on Friday on Maine’s government website, where the state posts data breach notifications. In its data breach notice sent by mail to affected victims, GMA said it was hit by an unspecified cyberattack in May 2023 and “promptly took steps to mitigate the incident.”
Holly was arrested in connection with a February shooting that left two people injured.
Make her day extra special with these heartfelt picks from Cozy Earth, Anthropologie and more.
Mizuhara is accused of stealing $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star.
The stories you need to start your day: Iran’s attack on Israel, what to expect at the WNBA draft and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, was drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge on March 8.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
Conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation said on Friday that it experienced a cyberattack earlier this week. A person with knowledge of the cyberattack told TechCrunch that efforts at Heritage were underway to remediate the cyberattack, but said that it wasn't immediately known what, if any, data was taken. Politico, which first reported the news of the cyberattack on Friday, cited a Heritage official as saying the organization "shut down its network to prevent any further malicious activity while we investigate the incident."
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was weapons handler on 'Rust' set, gets max sentence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
The 1.6-mile bridge spans Baltimore's harbor, and photos show steel rods still wrapped around the container ship that rammed into it.
Ben McLemore allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2021, when he was playing for the Trail Blazers.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
Dozens of prospective jurors are being questioned inside Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
The limited series, adapted from the book of the same name, tells the real-life story of teen Reena Virk, who went missing in 1997 after going to a party.
Maryland State Police said Wednesday that they had discovered the bodies of two construction workers amid the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a cargo ship.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.