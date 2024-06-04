TPD: Domestic violence incident led to daylight, point blank shooting

A man faces charges after allegedly picking a fight with and shooting another man who reportedly attacked the mother of his child.

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Narada Acree, 44, on May 24 on charges of attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility. Police say he shot 38-year-old John May in the chest in broad daylight during a May 18 argument outside a West Pensacola Street apartment complex.

But police say the origins of the shooting sprang from a domestic violence incident earlier in the day.

The mother of Acree's young child called him that Saturday right after her ex-boyfriend, May, allegedly beat her and tried to strangle her in front of the child, according to court records.

The woman told investigators in an interview that Acree "did not want his child witnessing violence on their mother, so when he heard (James May) had choked her, Acree became upset not only with May attacking (her) but also doing so in front of their child."

Four days after Acree's arrest, May, 38, who is a registered sexual predator with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, was arrested on charges of burglary with assault or battery and domestic battery by strangulation. He is also being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

The woman had tried to end her relationship with May two days before the shooting because "he was being too 'obsessive,'" according to court records. She agreed to let him come to her apartment hours before the shooting to collect his things.

The woman told investigators that May was upset because "she wanted to end the relationship," according to court records. He then forced her on the couch and began to choke her and punch her.

May then let her go after pinning her down by her throat a second time, and knowing she kept a gun in her purse, tossed her the bag and ordered her to shoot him. According to court records, the woman lied and said the gun was in her car, and picked up her toddler and walked out of her apartment to the vehicle.

Seeing her chance, the mother quickly locked the car doors and fled in her car to her sister's apartment where she called Acree.

Acree, and another unidentified man, confronted May shortly after the woman called him. According to court records, May told investigators that the two men intercepted him outside of the Pavilion apartment complex, where he lives.

Acree and May agreed to fight it out. "May stated Acree told him this conflict between him and May goes 'deeper' than just a physical fight," records say.

Acree then pulled a gun on May and shot him twice, point blank in the stomach. According to court records, May ran off to get help and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his gunshot wounds.

Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee police: Domestic violence incident led to daylight shooting