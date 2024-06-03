TPD Chief Revell: Community help 'critical' to find Lori Paige, still missing after a year

The 12-year-old girl was last seen June 3, 2023, in the 1200 block of Continental Court, off Ocala Road near San Luis Mission Park.

Lori Paige went missing a year ago. Now, more than ever, police say help from the community is "critical."

"In all cases, somebody knows something," Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said in a Monday morning interview with the Tallahassee Democrat. "Somebody has that critical piece of information that is going to break this case open and bring Lori home."

The 12-year-old girl was last seen June 3, 2023, in the 1200 block of Continental Court, off Ocala Road near San Luis Mission Park. Investigators originally said no foul play was suspected in the case and that Lori was originally believed to have run away voluntarily, but Revell said detectives are keeping an open mind to all possibilities.

"Our detectives are relentless when it comes to these types of cases," he said. "They're just not going to give up. They're not going to stop."

Detectives have been following up on every lead, he said, but there are unique circumstances that make it harder to find Lori than other missing children, who are usually found within a day or two, Revell explained:

Lori's family dynamic complicates the case because her family is spread out across three different states — Florida, Tennessee and Georgia.

She also hadn't lived in Tallahassee for more than a year at the time she went missing. That means there wasn't a lot of time for her to develop friends and patterns that are important in finding missing people.

And she went missing in the summer, so there is no pattern of how she went to school or who she hung out with.

But most challenging of all is Lori's lack of a digital footprint.

The missing 12-year-old doesn't have her phone with her, and she doesn't have social media, which is unusual these days because "all of our kids are heavily involved in social media and their phones," he said, so she can't be tracked through her phone or social media interactions.

Multiple outside agencies were brought in to review TPD's efforts with a "fine-tooth comb" to make sure there weren't any holes in the investigation, Revell said.

The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Team Adam, a group of retired law enforcement officers who consult with law enforcement agencies on missing children cases, found TPD's investigation to be completely thorough, he said.

In February, TPD paired up with the Tallahassee Fire Department to conduct a grid search at San Luis Mission Park, one of multiple different searches the law enforcement agency conducted over the last year.

Revell said detectives have also gone door-to-door in the three different states where Lori has kin, and have searched with cadaver dogs. "I feel very confident we've done everything we can do," Revell said, stressing it's still an ongoing investigation.

Detectives still are asking for people to come forward with any piece of information because "many, many times you're looking for all this stuff, and it's something that's totally out in left field," he said.

"No matter how insignificant you think that piece of information is, please call us and let us know," Revell said.

