Toyota three-wheeling into Geneva

Japanese automotive giant Toyota has confirmed it's bringing a tiny plug-in electric concept car to this year's Geneva Motor Show.

Called the i-TRIL, it gives a glimpse of what Toyota imagines is the future of individual urban mobility. Able to carry three -- a driver up front with two passengers behind on either flank just like a McLaren F1 -- the idea behind the vehicle is to maximize cabin space while minimizing external footprint so that it can maneuver more swiftly along congested roads.

As for range, Toyota is yet to confirm how big the battery pack will be, however it has confirmed that the i-TRIL will have a trick suspension setup that will enable it to lean into corners and around bends just like a motorbike.

However, the idea is to make driving fun, even at lower speeds and let the driver carry more speed into a corner without having to brake, thus extending the car's range.

The 2017 International Geneva Motor Show officially opens to the public on March 9.