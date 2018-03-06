The Toyota Supra Is Back

From Road & Track

The long-awaited, fifth-generation Toyota Supra is finally official. But this isn't the production car - that'll come later. Instead, this is the GR Supra Racing Concept, a preview of a racing version of the MkV Supra and our best look at the road car yet to come.

With the GR Supra Racing Concept, Toyota is paying homage to the iconic MkIV Supras that dominated the All-Japan GT championship and ran at Le Mans. It's also a way for Toyota to promote its competition arm, Gazoo Racing. Currently, Gazoo is behind Toyota's efforts in the Japanese Super GT series, plus the FIA's World Endurance and World Rally Championships.

Photo credit: Toyota More

But on to the car. We can see here that it looks quite a lot like the FT-1 concept that made its debut all the way back in 2014. The design shares a general resemblance with the MkIV Supra, but to us, there's a lot more of Toyota's first sports car, the 2000GT, on display. Just check out the triangular rear window, subtle decklid spoiler, and double-bubble roof to see what I mean. This is no bad thing because, well, have you ever seen a 2000GT before? It's one of the prettiest cars of all time.

Photo credit: Toyota More

The concept has all the elements you'd expect from a modern GT race car too. For aero, there's a big splitter, dive planes, cutouts behind the wheel arches, a diffuser, and quite noticeably, a huge top-mounted wing. Toyota says the suspension is based on that of the eventual road car, plus there are center-lock BBS wheels and Brembo brakes. Inside, things are pure race car with single bucket seat, a roll cage, and a racing steering wheel from OMP. The bodywork, as you'd expect, is almost entirely composite.

Photo credit: Toyota More