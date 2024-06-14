Toyota recalls 13,000 cars over camera defect that increases risk of hitting pedestrians

The 2023 Toyota Crown Hybrid Max on display at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 17, 2022.

Toyota issued a safety recall for 13,000 Toyota Crown cars on Friday, citing a defect with the built-in cameras.

Any front-view or rearview camera case is vulnerable to water damage, which could cause the camera to short circuit and obstruct views, the automotive manufacturer said in a news release.

"If the rearview image does not display, there can be an increased risk of striking and injuring a pedestrian while backing the vehicle," the company said.

Toyota is set inform owners of the issue by mid-August, saying that dealers will “inspect the serial number of the affected cameras and, if necessary, replace them at no cost to customers.”

Toyota issued another recent safety recall

Over 100,000 Toyota Tundra and Toyota Lexus LX600 vehicles were also the subject a safety recall recently, USA TODAY reported. The V35A engine equipped in the 2022-2023 vehicles may “stall and cause a loss of drive power” as a result of debris produced during the manufacturing process.

This debris “may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail,” according to a National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration report obtained by USA TODAY. The remedy for the issue is currently under development and owners are set to be notified by July 15.

How to check if your Toyota vehicle has been recalled

To find out if your Toyota vehicle was involved in a safety recall or to get more information on another active recall, visit Toyota’s website or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website. You will be asked to provide your vehicle identification number or license plate information.

Customers can reach Toyota over the phone at 1-(800)-331-4331.

NHTSA issues multiple recalls, Kia, Honda, Ford among those impacted

Apr 13, 2022; NEW YORK, NY, USA; The Kia Telluride on display during the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued multiple recalls in the last week over a number of issues, including an insecure clutch pressure line, rearview camera display and fire risk.

Owners of specific Kia, Honda, and Ford model vehicles may be impacted.

Here’s a list of the makes and models of vehicles affected:

8,161 2024 Ford Mustang vehicles were recalled over an insecure clutch pressure line, which may come in contact with hot exhaust components.

114,686 2018-2020 Honda Fit and 2019-2022 Honda HR-V vehicles were recalled for the camera image not displaying when the engine is started with a key.

462,869 2020-2024 KIA Telluride vehicles were recalled in connection with a front power seat motor that may overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob.

Contributing: Ahjané Forbes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Toyota Crown cars recalled; camera defect endangers pedestrians