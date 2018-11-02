Toyota Is Making TRD Versions of the Avalon and Camry

From Car and Driver

Toyota apparently doesn't think that its current XSE versions of the Camry and the Avalon are sporty enough, because the company is now turning its performance-oriented TRD division loose on these two sedans. Toyota said on Twitter that new TRD versions of both these models will make an appearance at the Los Angeles auto show next month.

While there's not much precedent for a factory TRD Toyota sedan-the division has mostly focused on the off-road-oriented TRD Pro trucks and SUVs and the mildly tweaked 86 TRD Special Edition sports car thus far-we can assume much of what the treatment will entail for these four-doors. Based on the teaser photo, it will at least include more aggressive wheels and tires and a body kit with a red stripe. We presume a stiffer suspension tune will be in store, along with bits of sporty interior trim and plenty of TRD badging.

Hopefully, there will be more power, too, although it's not as if the Camry and Avalon are really hurting in that department. Each currently offers a 3.5-liter V-6 engine with 301 horsepower, a healthy amount for any mainstream front-wheel-drive sedan. If we were to guess, we'd estimate that TRD will add some sort of sport exhaust that could raise that output by a few ponies; any bigger boost than that seems like it would be too much for the front-wheel-drive chassis.

The Camry and Avalon TRD won't have much competition to speak of; the only other larger mainstream four-doors with performance variants we can think of include the 325-hp Ford Fusion Sport, the 310-hp Buick Regal GS, and the Dodge Charger and its various V-8–powered variants.

We'll learn more about the Camry and Avalon TRD models later this month as they make their debut November 28 in Los Angeles at the auto show.

('You Might Also Like',)