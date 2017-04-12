Toyota FT-4X Concept Targets Casual Adventurers

View photos

From the design group that created the polarizing FJ Cruiser comes a concept for buyers seeking casual adventures, combining off-road capabilities with urban-focused compact proportions and efficiency.

The FT-4X (meaning Future Toyota Four-Wheel Drive) is sized like the Kia Soul, measuring 167.3 inches long and 63.9 inches tall. Within those measurements, space is enhanced through a minimalist interior design and the ability for the rear seat to fold flat, opening up a large storage space. The cargo floor can slide to the rear, opening a hidden space.

A clever two-way hatch can swing upward, as well as open like paired cabinet doors, swinging to the left and right.

As with many concepts, this show vehicle is overflowing with clever details that probably have little production relevance, such as a removable North Face sleeping bag and door-mounted water bottle. A phone dock right above the digital instrumental panel, behind the steering wheel, sounds appealing for mobile navigation, though there may be concerns for distraction.

Toyota suggests that a production model would be powered by a four-cylinder engine hooked to a mechanical four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing.

The body uses “X” shapes to the side and across the front, although Toyota is clear that it is targeting Generation Y. An interesting style element is the black vertical section to the rear flank. That is actually a tinted window, allowing campers to shelter in back and still enjoy an outward view.