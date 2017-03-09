Toyota Will Eventually Have Three Sports Cars in its Lineup

Reverting to the "Three Brothers" philosophy, Toyota wants to become a serious contender in the sports car market again.

Several decades have passed since Toyota was been a major contender in the sports car world, but the Japanese automaker is ready to jump back in. In an interview with Evo, Toyota engineer and Gazoo Racing chief Tetsuya Tada said that the Japanese automaker would soon have three sports cars in its lineup with several special-edition performance models sprinkled throughout.

Dubbed the "Three Brothers," the sports car range will feature the venerable Toyota GT 86 (the same car as the erstwhile Scion FR-S in the US and the Subaru BRZ), the upcoming Supra thats reported to be a joint project between Toyota and BMW, and a modern-day MR2 that Evoexpects might be based off the Toyota SF-R concept from the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show.

Tada-san, the mastermind behind the Toyota GT 86 has a penchant for designing lightweight sports cars, but with more restriction emissions standards in place, he wants to use a hybrid powertrain for the MR2 whose technology will likely be borrowed from Toyotas LMP1 race cars, according to Evo.Given that the Mazda Miata has dominated the small, affordable, lightweight sports car market, itll be nice to see some more competition.

This article was originally published on TheDrive.com