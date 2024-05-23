Toy gun at Stockton's McNair High School prompts police response

A toy gun at Ronald E. McNair High School sparked a police presence Wednesday afternoon.

It started at 12:36 p.m. with reports of a disturbance at the north Stockton high school, according to authorities. About four minutes later, officers from the Stockton Police Department swarmed the school to investigate.

Officers met with school staff, then proceeded to search a student's backpack. Police found an Orbeez toy gun during their search.

School administration took over the incident, police said.

Principal Nicole Vertar sent an email to parents at 2:17 p.m. to notify them of the incident.

"Earlier today, it was reported to administration that a student may be on campus with a weapon," Vertar wrote. "We immediately contacted the Stockton Police Department, and they investigated."

The principal told parents there are consequences if students bring toy guns to school.

"Though students may feel these are fun toys, they are imitation firearms, and they are not allowed on campus," Vertar wrote. "Students found in possession of these on campus will receive disciplinary action. Please know we take all safety concerns seriously, and we encourage students to report anything that makes them feel unsafe."

Students who witness bullying or any threat or use of a weapon are encouraged to use the Say Something anonymous reporting system. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by going to the program's website, calling the tip line at 1-844-5-SAYNOW, or downloading the Say Something mobile app. The app is available on Apple and Android devices.

