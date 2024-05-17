Toxicologist testifies cocaine found in former TikTok star’s system; prosecution rests case

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The prosecution has rested its case in the trial of former TikTok star Ali Abulaban, who is accused of killing his wife and another man.

The defense began their case Thursday morning, first calling a phlebotomist, who drew Ali Abulaban’s blood after he was arrested. Angela Guebara, contracted through San Diego Police Department, said she drew his blood at 10:54 p.m., about eight hours after the shooting.

Celina Beckham, a forensic toxicologist with Bio-Tox Laboratories who tested Ali’s blood for 240 different types of drugs, said they found cocaine and metabolites present in his system. Beckham could not testify how much cocaine was in Ali’s system at the time of the shooting, but noted that cocaine metabolizes fast and typically can leave people’s bodies in hours. She alluded to the fact that since Ali still had it in his system eight hours after he was arrested, he likely had a considerable amount of cocaine in his system. However, she could not testify as to how this could have impacted his state of mind.

The cross-examination of Detective Ricardo Escalante also resumed Thursday after the other two witnesses. Escalente tied up some loose ends for the prosecution and answered remaining questions about the investigation. The defense showed a picture of Ana’s contact image on Ali’s phone, and claim Ali changed Ana’s contact photo as a picture of a trash can overflowing.

Escalante testified to reviewing Ali’s YouTube and TikTok videos.

“His videos are very funny,” he testified. He was shown still images of some of the videos, and described Ali impersonating John Wick, and said he would often point a gun at the camera. Abulaban tried to hide his laughter in court.

The defense brought Elliott Schaffer, an investigator with San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, to the stand. He performed an interview on Shawn Torres, Ana’s ex-husband, who claims that since the beginning, Ana had told him and their friend group that Ali was controlling, and that he thinks the only reason the two got married was because she got pregnant. Torres also recalled during the interview that Ali had pushed Ana at least once, and it was common knowledge between the friend group.

After court wrapped early for the day, Ali’s attorney, Jodi Green, petitioned the judge for a “PC 1118,” which tries to prove that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence to show Ali’s intent in this case, and therefore he should not be charged with first-degree murder. She claimed the prosecution had not met its burden of proof for first-degree murder and claimed this was not premeditated and instead was a crime of passion, which would make this shooting manslaughter, not murder.

The prosecution refuted the claims. The judge denied Ali’s attorney’s request.

According to California law, a PC 1118 is, “…at the close of the evidence on either side and before the case is submitted to the jury for decision, shall order the entry of a judgment of acquittal of one or more of the offenses charged in the accusatory pleading if the evidence then before the court is insufficient to sustain a conviction of such offense or offenses on appeal.”

This motion is often seen in court, but rarely approved.

In court Thursday, it was revealed that six days before the shooting, Ali and Ana had planned to meet at the courthouse to file for divorce, but didn’t follow through with it. It’s the same courthouse Ali’s trial is being held.

The defense and prosecution continue to paint the end of their relationship in two different lights. The defense has claimed Ana and Ali were still amicable, going back and forth with each other, saying they still had love for one another. The prosecution, on the other hand, is claiming the relationship had been over and that Ana had already said she wanted a divorce and that they weren’t living together.

Ali’s family is expected to testify early next week.

