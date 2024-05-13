Toxic mix of heroin and meth causes Bartlesville jail death, says Tulsa Medical Examiner

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Tulsa ruled the Nov 15, 2023, death of an inmate at Washington County Jail, was an accident caused by combined toxicity from heroin and methamphetamine.

Michael Walker, who was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree arson, died on Nov 15, 2023. According to the medical examiner's report, the drugs were a direct factor in his death.

Walker had been in the jail's custody since May 23, 2023, and was awaiting trial on a murder charge linked to the arson case. The incident involved a fatal fire in Dewey, investigated by the Dewey Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), and the state Fire Marshal.

Following Walker's death, the OSBI was called to investigate, as per jail policy.

Washington County Correctional Facility located in Bartlesville, OK.

"The manner/cause of death will primarily be determined by the evidence, statements, and other information collected by OSBI," wrote Undersheriff Jon Copeland in a statement to the EE.

He noted even with the medical examiner's findings ruling it an accident, OSBI's investigation will decide the cause of death. Copeland wrote that, depending on the evidence, the investigation could lead to the district attorney bringing charges.

In response to the incident, the jail has implemented new security measures, including the installation of a body scanner. Copeland explained that the scanners help to eliminate drugs and other contraband brought into the jail.

"Our detention staff work diligently to ensure the safety and security of our facility on a daily basis," Copeland wrote. "Continued training helps us to achieve a high level of security and safety for the inmates in our charge as well as the public/community."

The OSBI's investigation remains ongoing, with further developments anticipated as new evidence is reviewed.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Officials cite overdose as cause for Washington County Jail death