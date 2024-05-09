‘Toxic and lethal’: Utah man charged in drug-related death of woman

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A U.S. Magistrate Judge ordered a Utah man to remain in custody for his alleged involvement in the drug-related death of a woman in 2023, according to a Wednesday press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Jerod Arthur Young, 48, is from Fort Duchesne, Utah, and he is charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to the DA’s office.

Young reportedly “intentionally distributed fentanyl to the victim” in November 2023, which led to her death, the DA’s office said.

Law enforcement’s investigations determined that the victim had communicated with Young and “engaged in a financial transaction with him around the time of her death.” Officials determined that the victim had a “toxic and lethal” amount of fentanyl in her system.

“The fentanyl pill near her body when she was found deceased tested positive for fentanyl, and a medical examiner determined that the cause of the victim’s death was fentanyl toxicity,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office’s Vernal Resident Agency is investigating the case, and U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah made the announcement.

Young’s trial is expected to last three days and has been scheduled for July 9. His initial court appearance for the indictment was May 1. Assistant United States Attorney Sam Pead, also of the Utah district, is set to prosecute the case.

The DA’s office said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging the suspect with supplying fentanyl to the victim on April 17.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

