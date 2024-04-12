Toxic algae alert: DOH Martin warns of western waters at Rim Canal and Port Mayaca Lock

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County issued a blue-green algae bloom health alert Friday after confirming toxic algae at three locations in the western part of the county.

The toxin microcystin was found in water samples the Florida Department of Environmental Protection took April 9, but in concentrations less than 8 parts per billion, which the Environmental Protection Agency says is harmful to people, pets and wildlife to touch, ingest or inhale:

Lake Okeechobee, S-135 Lock (J & S Fish Camp) downstream: 5.9 parts per billion

Rim Ditch (L-47 Canal) at S-135 Lock upstream (near J & S Fish Camp): 2.1 parts per billion.

St. Lucie Canal (C-44) at Port Mayaca Lock and Dam: 3.8 parts per billion

Algae is visible at the J & S Fish Camp (S-135) Lock in western Martin County April 9, 2024. Samples were confirmed to be positive for low levels of microcystin, a substance know to be toxic to animals and humans when above 8 parts per billion.

DEP reports on its Blue-green Algal Bloom Dashboard that all sites were sampled again April 11. Results from April 11 are still pending. The L-47 Canal and S-135 Lock sites were treated April 9 with some type of algicide. At press time, it was not clear which agency treated the algae and which product was used.

The algae is not expected to move locations much since discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the St. Lucie River have been stopped since March 31. Discharges are not expected to resume to Stuart anytime soon, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Low rate "beneficial" discharges to the Caloosahatchee River will resume April 13.

DOH issued a health alert March 29 after finding toxic algae in these three locations:

St. Lucie Canal (C-44) at the 96th Street bridge: 17 parts per billion.

St. Lucie River at Four Rivers in Palm City: 11 parts per billion

St. Lucie River at the Palm City Bridge: 0.92 parts per billion

Sampling April 9 at all of these locations returned no microcystin present.

Lake Okeechobee water that's discharged east can carry the toxic algae into the C-44 Canal, St. Lucie River, Indian River Lagoon, St. Lucie Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean, as it did in 2018, closing beaches on the July 4 weekend.

The health department advises people to take these precautions during discharges:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible blue-green algae bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or water that's discolored or smelly.

Keep pets away from the area. Water containing algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

How to report algae blooms

DEP collects and analyzes algal bloom samples. Report algae sightings to DEP online or via its toll-free hotline at 855-305-3903.

Report fish kills to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 800-636-0511.

Report symptoms from exposure to an algal bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center at 800-222-1222.

Contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with water containing cyanobacteria (blue-green algae). If you have other health questions or concerns, call DOH-Martin at 772-221-4000.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Toxic algae alert: DOH Martin warns of Rim Canal, Port Mayaca waters