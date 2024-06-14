Is your township road up for repair by Franklin County this year? Find out here

Shahid Meighan, Columbus Dispatch
The Franklin County Engineer's Office is wrapping up the first phase of its 2024 resurfacing program on county roads and has started the second phase — repaving or repair work on various township roadways.

The Shelly Company, based in Thornville, Perry County, was awarded nearly $2 million for the county road resurfacing program and more than $5.3 million for the township phase of the project.

Carla Marable, spokesperson for the county engineer's office, said that with the exception of a portion of Elliott Road, all the portions of county roads slated for resurfacing have been completed.

A crew from Mt. Carmel Stabilization Group, an Illinois-based company with operations locally in Plain City, works Wednesday to regrade Elliott Road between Hayden Run Road and Scioto/Darby Creek Road in Hilliard in preparation for laying new asphalt.
On Wednesday, Mt. Carmel Stabilization Group, an Illinois-based company with operations locally in Plain City, was regrading a portion of Elliott Road in the Hilliard area to prepare it for paving with new asphalt.

Township road repair work underway, to be finished by October

The Shelly Company contract for township roads provides for resurfacing of all or portions of some roads, but other roads will only be undergoing crack seal repairs, which is when workers apply hot sealant over cracks in the asphalt to close the cracks.

Marable said all work on township roadways is scheduled to be completed by October 18. Here is a list by township of the roadways that will undergo resurfacing or crack sealing:

Workers with Mt. Carmel Stabilization Group, an Illinois-based company with operations locally in Plain City, regrades Elliott Road between Hayden Run Road and Scioto-Darby Creek Road in the Hilliard area on Wednesday in preparation for eventual asphalt overlay.
Blendon Township

  • Balboa Court

  • Brazzaville Road

  • Lapaz Place

  • Lawn Place

  • Spohn Drive

Franklin Township

  • Broadlawn Avenue

  • Coolidge Avenue

  • Florence Avenue

  • Harding Drive

  • Rea Avenue

  • Volney Drive

Clinton Township

  • 8th Avenue

  • 9th Avenue

  • 10th Avenue

  • 11th Avenue

  • Chambers Circle

  • Gerrard Avenue

  • Hess Boulevard

  • Rhoda Avenue

  • Sells Avenue

Hamilton Township

  • Premier Drive

Jefferson Township

  • Aly Dar Lane (crack seal only)

  • Ashcroft Drive (crack seal only)

  • Bold Forbes Court (crack seal only)

  • Chateaugay Way (crack seal only)

  • Cob Tail Way (crack seal only)

  • Cob Tail Way (Havens Road to Creek Hollow Road)

  • Creek Hollow Road (crack seal only)

  • Creekwood Estates Drive

  • Elkhorn Drive

  • Fox Chase Drive (crack seal only)

  • Foxhall Road (crack seal only)

  • Fox Lake Drive (crack seal only)

  • Groveland Court (crack seal only)

  • Havens Road (crack seal only)

  • Highland Woods Boulevard (crack seal only)

  • Holbein Grove Pass (crack seal only)

  • Holmesdale Place (crack seal only)

  • Ironwood Drive (crack seal only)

  • Jackson Hole Drive (crack seal only)

  • Jefferson Meadows Drive (crack seal only)

  • Jefferson Run

  • Laidbrook Place (crack seal only)

  • Mann Road

  • Maple Leaf Circle

  • Maple Leaf Court (crack seal only)

  • Morrison Farms Drive (crack seal only)

  • Northmont Court (crack seal only)

  • Northmont Drive (crack seal only)

  • Oxbow Drive (crack seal only)

  • Patterson Pines Trail (crack seal only)

  • Pine Park Trace (crack seal only)

  • Pinecrest Drive (crack seal only)

  • Poppy Hills Court

  • Poppy Hills Drive (crack seal only)

  • Rock Mill Drive (crack seal only)

  • Sandycombe Drive (crack seal only)

  • Sherridon Drive

  • Skyland Court (crack seal only)

  • Stone Trail Drive (crack seal only)

  • Stonewyck Drive (crack seal only)

  • Stratshire Court (crack seal only)

  • Stratshire Lane (crack seal only)

  • Stratshire Place (crack seal only)

  • Swisher Creek Drive

  • Unbridled Way (crack seal only)

  • Venetian Way (crack seal only)

  • Westerkirk Drive

  • Wyatt Way (crack seal only)

  • Jefferson Township Maintenance Facility

Madison Township

  • Benham Court

  • Bixby Road (Hickory Grove to Ebright Road)

  • Glenfield Drive/Bonita Place

  • Harbor Boulevard @ Tremaine Road

  • Loeffler Drive

  • Marlowa Drive

  • Wingate Road @ Trenton Road

  • Wingate Road @ Walburn Road

  • Wyncote Road

Norwich Township

  • Ridgewood Drive

Perry Township

  • Blackstone Drive

  • Gables Court

  • Golfview Court

  • Greyrocks Way

  • Keats Way

  • Netherlands Place

Plain Township

  • Clouse Road

  • Plain Township Fire Station

Prairie Township

  • Bolingbrook Drive

  • Elm Park Court

  • Kimton Way

  • N. Murray Hill Road (pavement repair only)

  • Owen Street

  • Oxley Road

  • Rushcreek Road

  • Slagle Place

Sharon Township

  • Spot curb repair on all roadways.

Washington Township

  • Fishel Drive

County roads that have been resurfaced this year

Portions of several Franklin County roads have already received some much-needed TLC. Work for the final road to be completed, Elliot Road between Hayden Run Road and Scioto/Darby Creek Road, began on Tuesday. Both Franklin County and the city of Hilliard own portions of that stretch of road, so Hilliard is paying for its portion of the resurfacing.

Portions of these county roads were resurfaced:

  • Babbitt Road

  • Big Run South Road

  • Clark State

  • Hayden Run Road

  • Henderson Road

  • Obetz-Reese Road

  • Sunbury Road                

  • West Case Road

