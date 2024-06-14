Is your township road up for repair by Franklin County this year? Find out here

The Franklin County Engineer's Office is wrapping up the first phase of its 2024 resurfacing program on county roads and has started the second phase — repaving or repair work on various township roadways.

The Shelly Company, based in Thornville, Perry County, was awarded nearly $2 million for the county road resurfacing program and more than $5.3 million for the township phase of the project.

Carla Marable, spokesperson for the county engineer's office, said that with the exception of a portion of Elliott Road, all the portions of county roads slated for resurfacing have been completed.

A crew from Mt. Carmel Stabilization Group, an Illinois-based company with operations locally in Plain City, works Wednesday to regrade Elliott Road between Hayden Run Road and Scioto/Darby Creek Road in Hilliard in preparation for laying new asphalt.

On Wednesday, Mt. Carmel Stabilization Group, an Illinois-based company with operations locally in Plain City, was regrading a portion of Elliott Road in the Hilliard area to prepare it for paving with new asphalt.

Township road repair work underway, to be finished by October

The Shelly Company contract for township roads provides for resurfacing of all or portions of some roads, but other roads will only be undergoing crack seal repairs, which is when workers apply hot sealant over cracks in the asphalt to close the cracks.

Marable said all work on township roadways is scheduled to be completed by October 18. Here is a list by township of the roadways that will undergo resurfacing or crack sealing:

Workers with Mt. Carmel Stabilization Group, an Illinois-based company with operations locally in Plain City, regrades Elliott Road between Hayden Run Road and Scioto-Darby Creek Road in the Hilliard area on Wednesday in preparation for eventual asphalt overlay.

Blendon Township

Balboa Court

Brazzaville Road

Lapaz Place

Lawn Place

Spohn Drive

Franklin Township

Broadlawn Avenue

Coolidge Avenue

Florence Avenue

Harding Drive

Rea Avenue

Volney Drive

Clinton Township

8th Avenue

9th Avenue

10th Avenue

11th Avenue

Chambers Circle

Gerrard Avenue

Hess Boulevard

Rhoda Avenue

Sells Avenue

Hamilton Township

Premier Drive

Jefferson Township

Aly Dar Lane (crack seal only)

Ashcroft Drive (crack seal only)

Bold Forbes Court (crack seal only)

Chateaugay Way (crack seal only)

Cob Tail Way (crack seal only)

Cob Tail Way (Havens Road to Creek Hollow Road)

Creek Hollow Road (crack seal only)

Creekwood Estates Drive

Elkhorn Drive

Fox Chase Drive (crack seal only)

Foxhall Road (crack seal only)

Fox Lake Drive (crack seal only)

Groveland Court (crack seal only)

Havens Road (crack seal only)

Highland Woods Boulevard (crack seal only)

Holbein Grove Pass (crack seal only)

Holmesdale Place (crack seal only)

Ironwood Drive (crack seal only)

Jackson Hole Drive (crack seal only)

Jefferson Meadows Drive (crack seal only)

Jefferson Run

Laidbrook Place (crack seal only)

Mann Road

Maple Leaf Circle

Maple Leaf Court (crack seal only)

Morrison Farms Drive (crack seal only)

Northmont Court (crack seal only)

Northmont Drive (crack seal only)

Oxbow Drive (crack seal only)

Patterson Pines Trail (crack seal only)

Pine Park Trace (crack seal only)

Pinecrest Drive (crack seal only)

Poppy Hills Court

Poppy Hills Drive (crack seal only)

Rock Mill Drive (crack seal only)

Sandycombe Drive (crack seal only)

Sherridon Drive

Skyland Court (crack seal only)

Stone Trail Drive (crack seal only)

Stonewyck Drive (crack seal only)

Stratshire Court (crack seal only)

Stratshire Lane (crack seal only)

Stratshire Place (crack seal only)

Swisher Creek Drive

Unbridled Way (crack seal only)

Venetian Way (crack seal only)

Westerkirk Drive

Wyatt Way (crack seal only)

Jefferson Township Maintenance Facility

Madison Township

Benham Court

Bixby Road (Hickory Grove to Ebright Road)

Glenfield Drive/Bonita Place

Harbor Boulevard @ Tremaine Road

Loeffler Drive

Marlowa Drive

Wingate Road @ Trenton Road

Wingate Road @ Walburn Road

Wyncote Road

Norwich Township

Ridgewood Drive

Perry Township

Blackstone Drive

Gables Court

Golfview Court

Greyrocks Way

Keats Way

Netherlands Place

Plain Township

Clouse Road

Plain Township Fire Station

Prairie Township

Bolingbrook Drive

Elm Park Court

Kimton Way

N. Murray Hill Road (pavement repair only)

Owen Street

Oxley Road

Rushcreek Road

Slagle Place

Sharon Township

Spot curb repair on all roadways.

Washington Township

Fishel Drive

County roads that have been resurfaced this year

Portions of several Franklin County roads have already received some much-needed TLC. Work for the final road to be completed, Elliot Road between Hayden Run Road and Scioto/Darby Creek Road, began on Tuesday. Both Franklin County and the city of Hilliard own portions of that stretch of road, so Hilliard is paying for its portion of the resurfacing.

Portions of these county roads were resurfaced:

Babbitt Road

Big Run South Road

Clark State

Hayden Run Road

Henderson Road

Obetz-Reese Road

Sunbury Road

West Case Road

smeighan@dispatch.com

@ShahidMeighan

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: A look at Franklin County's plan for township road repairs in 2024