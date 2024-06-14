Is your township road up for repair by Franklin County this year? Find out here
The Franklin County Engineer's Office is wrapping up the first phase of its 2024 resurfacing program on county roads and has started the second phase — repaving or repair work on various township roadways.
The Shelly Company, based in Thornville, Perry County, was awarded nearly $2 million for the county road resurfacing program and more than $5.3 million for the township phase of the project.
Carla Marable, spokesperson for the county engineer's office, said that with the exception of a portion of Elliott Road, all the portions of county roads slated for resurfacing have been completed.
On Wednesday, Mt. Carmel Stabilization Group, an Illinois-based company with operations locally in Plain City, was regrading a portion of Elliott Road in the Hilliard area to prepare it for paving with new asphalt.
Township road repair work underway, to be finished by October
The Shelly Company contract for township roads provides for resurfacing of all or portions of some roads, but other roads will only be undergoing crack seal repairs, which is when workers apply hot sealant over cracks in the asphalt to close the cracks.
Marable said all work on township roadways is scheduled to be completed by October 18. Here is a list by township of the roadways that will undergo resurfacing or crack sealing:
Blendon Township
Balboa Court
Brazzaville Road
Lapaz Place
Lawn Place
Spohn Drive
Franklin Township
Broadlawn Avenue
Coolidge Avenue
Florence Avenue
Harding Drive
Rea Avenue
Volney Drive
Clinton Township
8th Avenue
9th Avenue
10th Avenue
11th Avenue
Chambers Circle
Gerrard Avenue
Hess Boulevard
Rhoda Avenue
Sells Avenue
Hamilton Township
Premier Drive
Jefferson Township
Aly Dar Lane (crack seal only)
Ashcroft Drive (crack seal only)
Bold Forbes Court (crack seal only)
Chateaugay Way (crack seal only)
Cob Tail Way (crack seal only)
Cob Tail Way (Havens Road to Creek Hollow Road)
Creek Hollow Road (crack seal only)
Creekwood Estates Drive
Elkhorn Drive
Fox Chase Drive (crack seal only)
Foxhall Road (crack seal only)
Fox Lake Drive (crack seal only)
Groveland Court (crack seal only)
Havens Road (crack seal only)
Highland Woods Boulevard (crack seal only)
Holbein Grove Pass (crack seal only)
Holmesdale Place (crack seal only)
Ironwood Drive (crack seal only)
Jackson Hole Drive (crack seal only)
Jefferson Meadows Drive (crack seal only)
Jefferson Run
Laidbrook Place (crack seal only)
Mann Road
Maple Leaf Circle
Maple Leaf Court (crack seal only)
Morrison Farms Drive (crack seal only)
Northmont Court (crack seal only)
Northmont Drive (crack seal only)
Oxbow Drive (crack seal only)
Patterson Pines Trail (crack seal only)
Pine Park Trace (crack seal only)
Pinecrest Drive (crack seal only)
Poppy Hills Court
Poppy Hills Drive (crack seal only)
Rock Mill Drive (crack seal only)
Sandycombe Drive (crack seal only)
Sherridon Drive
Skyland Court (crack seal only)
Stone Trail Drive (crack seal only)
Stonewyck Drive (crack seal only)
Stratshire Court (crack seal only)
Stratshire Lane (crack seal only)
Stratshire Place (crack seal only)
Swisher Creek Drive
Unbridled Way (crack seal only)
Venetian Way (crack seal only)
Westerkirk Drive
Wyatt Way (crack seal only)
Jefferson Township Maintenance Facility
Madison Township
Benham Court
Bixby Road (Hickory Grove to Ebright Road)
Glenfield Drive/Bonita Place
Harbor Boulevard @ Tremaine Road
Loeffler Drive
Marlowa Drive
Wingate Road @ Trenton Road
Wingate Road @ Walburn Road
Wyncote Road
Norwich Township
Ridgewood Drive
Perry Township
Blackstone Drive
Gables Court
Golfview Court
Greyrocks Way
Keats Way
Netherlands Place
Plain Township
Clouse Road
Plain Township Fire Station
Prairie Township
Bolingbrook Drive
Elm Park Court
Kimton Way
N. Murray Hill Road (pavement repair only)
Owen Street
Oxley Road
Rushcreek Road
Slagle Place
Sharon Township
Spot curb repair on all roadways.
Washington Township
Fishel Drive
County roads that have been resurfaced this year
Portions of several Franklin County roads have already received some much-needed TLC. Work for the final road to be completed, Elliot Road between Hayden Run Road and Scioto/Darby Creek Road, began on Tuesday. Both Franklin County and the city of Hilliard own portions of that stretch of road, so Hilliard is paying for its portion of the resurfacing.
Portions of these county roads were resurfaced:
Babbitt Road
Big Run South Road
Clark State
Hayden Run Road
Henderson Road
Obetz-Reese Road
Sunbury Road
West Case Road
