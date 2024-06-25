Township residents, unions get vocal at Stark County wind and solar power hearing

Residents pack into Monday night's public hearing over the future of large wind and solar projects in Stark County townships.

CANTON − With more than 30 people taking the microphone at Monday night's public hearing, speakers were evenly split between those who want solar and wind projects banned around Stark County and those who support the efforts for future development.

Stark County commissioners hosted the gathering to help gauge interest in large wind and solar projects in the townships. Commissioners want input on a proposed restricted area that would disallow development of wind farms and solar facilities in 14 townships.

The restricted area would prohibit large solar facilities and large wind farms of 50 megawatts or more, as well as economically significant wind farms between five and 50 megawatts in Canton, Jackson, Lake, Lawrence, Lexington, Nimishillen, Osnaburg, Paris, Pike, Plain, Sugar Creek, Tuscarawas and Washington townships. In Marlboro Township, the restricted area would prohibit large solar facilities and large wind farms but allow economically significant wind farms.

Fourteen Stark County townships want large wind and solar banned in their communities. Proposed restricted areas shown on the map would be off limits for any future construction of some wind and solar projects. Community members can weigh in on the proposal June 24.

The proposed restricted area reflects responses of the township leaders to a countywide survey about the energy projects. Three townships, Bethlehem, Perry and Sandy, did not take any action and are not included in the restricted area.

Countywide survey: 14 Stark County townships want large solar, wind farms prohibited. See which ones.

The commissioners will consider the public comments before making any restrictions.

Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula speaks to attendees at Monday's public hearing at the Stark County Office Building to hear public input on restrictions to large wind and large solar projects.

Local unions show up in force at wind, solar hearing

Representatives and members from laborer, electrician and operating engineer unions spoke in favor of large wind and solar projects.

They said such investments are good for the economy and create jobs.

"We need more electrical generation here in Ohio to meet our energy demands," said Erik Hann from Louisville, business manager of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 540. "We need an all-in approach, including fossil fuels, nuclear and renewable energy. We need them all."

Hann said outlawing wind and solar would force Stark County "to put all of our eggs in one basket."

During his public comment, Hann asked people in the crowd who are "for labor or support renewable energy" to stand up.

A speaker invited union workers who would be affected by restrictions to large wind and large solar projects to stand during Monday's public hearing hosted by Stark County commissioners at the Stark County Office Building in Canton.

"These are all the folks that are going to be constructing these new solar panels," he said, "and we are asking you not to close Stark County for business."

When approached after the meeting, he said he was pleased by the turnout and support.

"It was absolutely amazing, the solidarity between the electricians, the laborers and the operators, I was blown away." he said. "It shows how important this job is to our members ... to have these large renewable energy projects in our backyard."

Stark County Commissioners Richard Regula, Janet Weir Creighton and Bill Smith listen to remarks during Monday's public hearing at the Stark County Office Building on restrictions to large wind and large solar projects.

Members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local 540, Laborers Union 1015 and Ohio Operating Engineers Trade Union attended the hearing.

Farmers and landowners express concerns

Many residents of the townships spoke up during the meeting to express concerns about property values, environmental impact and potential impact on local farmers.

Laura Schmucker, who lives on a farm in Washington Township, said land in the township is best suited for farming. She said large energy projects should go in other areas, preferably on vacant land.

"People are there [in Washington Township] because they like the rural feel, they are there because of clean water and the community," she said after the hearing. "We are not willing to compromise those things."

Laura's husbandm Danny Schmucker, also spoke at the hearing. During his public comment, he said he has doubts that land used for solar and wind can be returned to farmland after the project is decommissioned. He said he worries about potential land damage.

Nancy Dollard of Lake Township speaks at Monday's public hearing on restrictions to large wind and large solar projects in Stark County.

After the meeting, Commissioner Bill Smith said he was sympathetic to their argument. He said the energy projects can look elsewhere to put wind and solar, citing the three townships that would not be restricted under the proposed plan.

"The residents seem to be pretty much against it in their area. We only have so much farmland," he said. "There's plenty of other places in this county they can look for projects, I believe."

Deb Hatherill of Washington Township speaks at Monday's public hearing on restrictions to large wind and large solar projects in Stark County.

Smith said the commissioners will take time to consider thoughts from the public, possibly following up with some of the speakers when needed. He said he expects the final decision to be made at a regular commissioners meeting in a few weeks.

Reach Grace at 330-580-8364 or gspringer@gannett.com. Follow her on X @GraceSpringer16.

Stark County Commissioners Richard Regula, Janet Weir Creighton and Bill Smith listen to remarks during Monday's public hearing at the Stark County Office Building to hear the public input on restrictions to large wind and large solar projects.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark residents turn out to give views on large wind and solar farms