Townsend-area plane crash leaves 1 injured Friday afternoon; police investigating

One person was injured Friday in a plane crash near Townsend, according to Delaware State Police.

State police posted on X at 1:47 p.m. that they were on the scene of a plane crash in the 1200 block of Caldwell Corner Road. Officers said they are providing medical assistance and helping federal investigators.

New Castle County Paramedics said in a later release that they were dispatched to that location at 12:52 p.m. for reports of a crashed aircraft with someone trapped inside. There, they found a 57-year-old man trapped in a small airplane that was flipped on its roof.

The man was trapped for about 20 minutes before he was rescued, according to paramedics. He had minor injuries and a "possible significant medical emergency." Paramedics said he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown, New Castle County Office of Emergency Management, Delaware State Police Aviation and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control also responded to the scene.

Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

