Towns use less sand and salt due to warmer winter

Mar. 31—While recreationists struggled to get outside during the warmer Maine winter this year, many towns reported using less salt and sand to treat roads.

Auburn has used 3,100 tons of salt so far, which is far below the typical 4,500-5,000 tons it usually uses, according to Liz Allen, director of communications and community engagement. It has also used only 700 cubic yards of sand so far, which is probably more than half the amount it uses in a typical winter.

By this time of year, Turner would have already used almost all of its salt budget, with $90,000 budgeted this year. The town has only spent $52,195 of it as of mid-March, an almost 58% reduction so far, according to Town Manager Kurt Schaub. The town has used about half the usual amount of sand compared to a typical winter.

Farmington initially estimated it would use up to 250 tons per month of salt and 833 cubic yards of sand, according to Public Works Director Philip Hutchins. The town used far fewer tons of salt than what it expected in November and December last year, using 189 tons and 128 tons, respectively.

However, multiple rainstorms in January causing freeze and thaw cycles used 162 tons of salt, well above what the town expected for the month, he said. But February's use was closer to what was expected: 252 tons.

From November of last year to March 26 of this year, the town used 750 cubic yards of salt per month on average, far below what was expected, he said. The town is predicted to have 1,250 cubic yards left at the end of the season, which is rare.

