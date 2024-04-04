Town-by-town storm report: Mass. communities with highest snow totals, strongest wind gusts
A nasty April nor’easter that ramped up overnight is continuing to unleash snow, sleet, and rain on Massachusetts on Thursday morning, causing school cancellations and delays, as well as slick travel conditions on the roads and power outages from wind damage.
Parts of northern and western Massachusetts are seeing heavy snow, while other parts of the state are seeing a wintry mix, sleet, and soaking rainfall.
By mid-morning Thursday, parts of the Bay State had 8 inches of fresh snow on the ground.
Below is a town-by-town look at the highest snowfall totals in the state, so far, according to the National Weather Service:
Hawley: 8.2 inches
Plainfield: 8 inches
Ashburnham: 6.3 inches
Colrain: 5.2 inches
Buckland: 4.5 inches
Townsend: 4.5 inches
Hubbardston: 4.5 inches
Conway: 4.4 inches
Westhampton: 4 inches
Lunenburg: 4 inches
Fitchburg: 4 inches
Pepperell: 3.3 inches
Westminster: 3.2 inches
Worcester: 3.2 inches
Groton: 3 inches
Sterling: 3 inches
Holden: 3 inches
Williamsburg: 2.8 inches
Amesbury: 2.5 inches
Bernardston: 2.5 inches
Maynard: 2.5 inches
Tyngsboro: 2.5 inches
The snow is expected to ramp up in some areas this afternoon into the evening before the storm weakens.
Wind gusts have also been a problem with this storm, with tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the state without power.
Below is a town-by-town look at the strongest wind gusts in the state, so far, according to the NWS:
Wellfleet: 73 mph
Pleasure Bay: 73 mph
Kalmus: 67 mph
Nantucket: 67 mph
Children’s Island: 60 mph
Revere Beach: 60 mph
Woods Hole: 60 mph
Plymouth: 59 mph
Dread Ledge: 59 mph
Lawrence: 59 mph
Boston: 59 mph
Hyannis: 58 mph
Worcester: 53 mph
The Boston 25 Weather team has issued a Weather Alert due to the array of storm threats.
