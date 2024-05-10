Town of Reddick attracting potential council members

REDDICK — After months of an uncertain future, it seems residents living in this small town are prepared to fight for their community.

At a meeting held Thursday at the Reddick Community Center, 4345 NW 152nd St., several residents expressed interest in serving on the town council. The priority is to save the town, which was founded in 1882 and incorporated in 1905, according to the town website.

Former Mayor John Vetter, former council President Steve Rogers and Town Clerk Marjorie Stroup chaired the gathering. They provided information, offered themselves to be mentors to those willing to serve on the council and took questions from close to 40 people who were present.

The entire town council resigned months ago, upset about the state's new Form 6 financial disclosure requirements for elected officials.

Here's what we know:

What's at stake in Reddick?

The fate of the town itself as an independent municipality.

If Reddick doesn't have a functioning government, then the state Legislature could dissolve the charter and the county would take control of the town.

Whatever reserves the town had at that time would shift to the county, since there wouldn't be a Reddick government to say how that money could be spent.

Presently, the town has a population of nearly 500 people who live in one square mile. Those residents don't pay a town tax. The town survives from revenue sharing and gas tax money it receives from the state. Its budget is under $300,000 per year.

How is the town of Reddick operating now?

Through past decisions by the previous council. It entered into interlocal agreements and contracts, which has allowed Stroup to pay the bills.

However, once those deals expire, then Stroup won't be able to do anything because there's no government to authorize payments or enter into agreements.

About Form 6

The state now requires every elected representative to fill out Form 6, which is a listing of assets. The form is open to the public.

Small municipalities like the Town of Reddick were greatly affected by the new law. Many elected leaders in small towns throughout Florida resigned instead of filling out the form.

What's next in Reddick?

Four people are needed to serve on council save the town. If the four qualify for a ballot spot, then the town can be a government again. Those four members would then appoint two others to the council.

The qualifying period for a ballot spot is noon June 10 through noon June 14. Candidates must be town residents for at least six months, at least 21 years old, and registered to vote in Marion County.

Anyone qualified, and elected, would serve a two-year term and then stand for re-election.

The job has no salary. The new council's first order of business is to pass a budget.

At least seven people raised their hands at Thursday's meeting when asked if they were willing to serve the town. Some of those residents signed their names on a sheet of paper pledging to fill out the election packet.

Vetter, who was mayor for eight months, said he's willing to submit his name as a candidate. He was a driving voice behind the meeting.

What happens if there are more than enough qualified applicants?

Then there will be an election on Aug. 20.

