Town of Palm Beach United Way honors school board member Marcia Andrews for volunteer work

A county school board member who also serves as a volunteer mentor with a local nonprofit social services organization has been honored by the Town of Palm Beach United Way.

Marcia Andrews, a longtime volunteer with United Way partner Take Stock in Children and the District 6 representative for the School District of Palm Beach County, received the annual Nettie Finkle Award for outstanding volunteerism and community service May 2 in a ceremony at The Breakers.

Andrews was honored during the Town of Palm Beach United Way's 79th annual meeting.

"I am honored to receive the 2024 Town of Palm Beach United Way's prestigious Nettie Finkle Award," Andrews told the Daily News. "I am grateful to be recognized for my work with Take Stock in Children. Mentoring and assisting the youth to become college and career-ready is truly fulfilling for me."

Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore introduced Andrews as the winner of the Finkle Award, which honors an individual who "exemplifies volunteerism and whose commitment to bringing hope, promise and opportunity into the lives of others has left a lasting, positive impact on a person, group or community at large."

Andrews, who is serving her fourth term as a school board member, has been a volunteer mentor with Take Stock in Children for 12 years, primarily mentoring young men and women who live in the communities of Belle Glade and Pahokee.

Her educational background spans 48 years, according to the school district's website, and she holds leadership roles in education, community, social, and civic organizations.

Andrews said she was grateful for the Town of Palm Beach United Way's donation of $2,000 in her honor to Take Stock in Children.

"I want to express my gratitude to the Town of Palm Beach United Way for their ongoing support," she said.

The Town of Palm Beach United Way's annual event drew more than 150 people to The Breakers, including town officials, town staff, residents and philanthropists.

"It has been another fantastic year, and it's only possible because of the phenomenal support we get from our local Palm Beach community," Board Chair Bill Tiefel told guests. "From businesses and civic groups to individuals and community leaders, we are fortunate to have a loyal donor base interested in making an impact in the community in which they live and work."

In addition to honoring Andrews during the event, the Town of Palm Beach United Way also announced it had raised more than $6.3 million toward its goal of $6.5 million. The organization's fundraising campaign ends June 30.

Other announcements included:

The Tocqueville Campaign, co-chaired by Bob Wright, Kimberly Goodwin and Josephine Kalisman, has raised 79% of the United Way's overall campaign total.

The annual Turkey Trot 5K race sponsored by Town of Palm Beach United Way provided over 4,662 meals to clients at 24 nonprofit agencies in Palm Beach County.

Beginning July 1, Town of Palm Beach United Way will be funding 68 programs at 37 nonprofit agencies in Palm Beach County, serving 168,000 men, women and children.

Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County has been approved as a new Town of Palm Beach United Way partner agency.

Twelve new members will be joining the Board of Trustees next season. They are: David Blue, Carrie Bradburn, Natalie Emerson, Gaye Engel, Liz Feuer, Nicki Harris, Fran Levy, Sara Maggio, Ed Pantzer, John Tatooles, Wendy Topkis, and Adolfo Zaralegui. All will serve three-year terms.

