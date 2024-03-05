Town Meeting Day 2024: Mayoral election in Burlington, Biden and Trump on the ballot

Town Meeting Day 2024 is off and running. Polls in most community opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Vermont has same-day voter registration. That means if a voter isn't registered, they can do so at the polling station on election day. Here's what you need to know about voting in Vermont, including how to find your local polling station.

Many communities face difficult decisions over their school budgets, while in Burlington, the decision by Mayor Miro Weinberger to no seek reelection means voters are set to elect their first new mayor in 12 years. Find out what's on the ballot in your Chittenden County community here.

As the polls close, check here for town-by-town results from around Chittenden County.

Vermont is part of Super Tuesday

Vermonters will also have the chance to vote in the Democratic or Republican presidential primary. Vermont’s presidential primaries on Town Meeting Day are part of the Super Tuesday slate of contests across the country. This is the day in the presidential election cycle when the largest number of states hold their primaries. Here’s what’s at stake on Super Tuesday this year.

Check back throughout the day for more information about what's happening on Town Meeting day.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Town Meeting Day 2024: Local elections, presidential primaries