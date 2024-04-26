Town hall hears from Hagerstown police chief about efforts to build community ties

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown’s police chief Paul Kifer was featured at a neighborhood town hall Thursday. He shared his approach to building ties with the local community.

He explained that one of the biggest challenges he faces is recruiting officers for his police force, since there is so much competition from neighboring law enforcement agencies.

The chief also discussed his relationships with community groups as a way to understand each neighborhood’s unique needs.

“I do that because I want to know what is happening in our community to see what we, as police officers, can do to help them,” said Kifer.

The town hall also welcomed candidates for city and county office on the ballot for next month’s Maryland primary election.

