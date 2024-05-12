Town Council Secretary wins South Bethany mayoral race by 51 votes Saturday

Residents of South Bethany elected Town Council Secretary Edith "Edie" Dondero as their new mayor on Saturday. She beat fellow Town Council member Tim Shaw by 51 votes.

In response to a questionnaire from Delaware Online/The News Journal, Dondero said that she wants to fix storm water management infrastructure, plan ahead for rising sea levels and create a ten-year comprehensive plan for South Bethany.

South Bethany mayoral candidate Edie Dondero.

The town also re-elected all three incumbent Town Council members, giving South Bethany residents Randall Bartholomew and Robert Biciocchi, as well as nonresident Robert Shields, another term. Non-incumbent challengers Steven Gallagher and Robert Taishoff—neither of whom are South Bethany residents—received less than 300 votes each.

