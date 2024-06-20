Town Council grant couple's zoning-code request, ending monthslong code violation case

The homeowners at 1464 N. Ocean Blvd. in Palm Beach will finally be able to close out a months-long code enforcement case after the Town Council granted them a variance that would allow the property's backyard patio to expand beyond the town's hardscape limits

Palm Beach homeowners Manuel and Evan Castelo will finally be able to close out a monthslong code-violation case that erupted after they installed fake grass on their North End property.

The Town Council voted June 12 to grant a zoning-code variance to expand the Castelos' hardscape beyond the limits put in place by the town. Among the issues the council discussed was a circular driveway installed at the property to address safety concerns related to traffic on North Ocean Boulevard.

The council’s 4-1 vote, with member Julie Araskog casting the nay vote, marks the end of a bureaucratic journey that spanned two Code Board Enforcement meetings and two Architectural Commission meetings before the matter came before the council.

The couple bought their lot at 1464 N. Ocean Blvd., which measures a little less than a quarter-acre, in 2020 for about $2.3 million while they still lived in California.

By the time the house was completed in 2023, the natural grass planted on the property’s backyard and side yards was struggling to thrive. Adjacent houses and their mature foliage keep much of the property in shade, landscape architect Dustin Mizell of Environment Design Group told officials.

After replacing the section of grass several times, their original landscaper, West Palm Beach-based Lopez Landscaping & Design, had recommended installing artificial turf, the couple’s attorney, John Eubanks, told the council.

Manuel Castelo told the June 12 council meeting that he and his wife were unaware of the town’s stringent laws governing fake grass and noted that California, where they lived previously, incentivizes the use of artificial turf, in part to conserve water.

The installation first landed the couple in front of the Code Enforcement Board in January, when officials levied a $150 administrative fee. During a subsequent meeting in April, the board gave the couple until July 17 to come into compliance.

The project then headed to the Architectural Commission, which must approve all artificial-grass installations.

By the time the project received the backing of architectural commissioners in late May, practically all the artificial turf had been removed, in favor of expanding the backyard’s patio onto the northwest corner where grass refused to grow. The only artificial turf remaining at the site would be reserved for detailing the gap between pavers on portions of the driveway and on the patio's south and northeast corners.

Site plans depict the property's existing site plan, left, as compared to the proposed site plan, right, presented during the June 12 meeting. In the existing plan, artificial turf is denoted as hardscape, and can be seen along the property's side yards and northwest corner in the upper right. Note that in the proposal, the northwest corner will instead feature an extended patio space.

The Castelos' updated site plan did not go unrecognized by the Town Council during the June 12 meeting. Council members praised the couple for removing nearly all the fake turf on the property. Town Hall considers artificial grass a hardscape element and counts it against a requirement to have least 45% of natural green space on a residential property.

Araskog, while sympathetic to the Castelos' plight, said that she did not consider the shaded backyard a "hardship" worthy of granting a variance.

“What concerns me is we (previously) turned someone down for a deck ... and we made him pull everything out,” Araskog said about the Castelos' request. “There are an incredible number of lots that have shade.”

Mizell countered that the hardship was not the shaded backyard, but the circular driveway built after the Castelos and constructors realized how dangerous it was to back out onto North Ocean Boulevard near Onondaga Avenue.

"If that road wasn't dangerous, we wouldn't be here today," Mizell said of the hardscape added to the lot by the circular driveway. "I hear you, but my answer to 'What is that hardship?' (is) it's because of that safety issue."

While Araskog remained unconvinced, her colleague, Ted Cooney, agreed with Mizell. He expressed sympathy for the Castelos as recent newcomers to Palm Beach, since there are many homes on the North End where owners have installed fake grass without a permit.

"I don't like it, but I know a lot of our residents who do. ... I would say at least two houses on every street in the North End have their whole backyard with artificial turf," Cooney said. "I can't imagine what this whole process has cost Mr. Castelo, so I really feel bad."

Council Member Bridget Moran called the Castelos' plight "a series of unfortunate events."

Araskog said it may be worth considering fines for landscapers in the future for work that violates the town's ordinances.

"I just think that's wrong. An owner had to go through something they never should have to go through," Araskog said.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com.

