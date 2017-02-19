A town changed by Trump

There are times these days when Mary Jo Groves feels like she no longer understands her city and the world around it.

The hospital physician knows Springfield as a place that has prided itself on its moderate, practical outlook. Until recently, many folks around here couldn’t recall having seen a protest in town. Disagreements happened, of course, but they were usually handled civilly – both sides at least knew where the other was coming from.

But since the election of President Trump, things have felt different.

Ms. Groves recalls overhearing a polite conversation at the hospital. Asked about Mr. Trump, an elderly gentleman said he was pleased, suggesting the crackdown on immigrants and the temporary ban on citizens from seven Muslim nations was spot on.

His talk “wasn’t guarded, it was cautiously optimistic,” she says.

Groves, meanwhile, describes herself as “apoplectically frightened.”

And that is a sentiment that Pamela Baldridge doesn’t understand. To the Trump supporter, it seems like the left and the political establishment has gone after her candidate with a vengeance, caring little for the will of the people.

“The sad thing is we can’t have civil discourse and we can’t have a discussion about the issues,” said Ms. Baldridge. “That would be my goal – to get back to the idea that you can have your opinion but it doesn’t make you a bad person.”

On that, both sides can agree. The divide within Springfield mirrors the tensions within the nation as a whole. Before the election, the Monitor visited Springfield because no other American city saw more of its middle class slip down the economic ladder from 2000 to 2014, according to the Pew Research Center. Springfield symbolizes the challenges of the nation.

But the partisan animosity in aftermath of the election is largely new to Springfield. Some say it was simply lurking beneath the surface before. But now that it is out in the open, residents long for the normalcy and civility of years past – but are at a loss for how to bring it about.

“Most Americans … most people in this town agree on 80, 85 percent of everything,” says Kevin Loftis, who opened a new brewery downtown in July and who called both choices in November’s election “soul crushing.”

“I’m tired of the left and the right. You’d think we’re headed to a civil war. I don’t know how you bring it back. I don’t know what the unifying cause is that brings us back to earth. It’s almost like you’re standing toe to toe with your fists out. What’s it going to take to drop your fists and talk?”

A CITY CHANGED

His view is that both political parties have amped up the rhetoric and divisiveness for partisan gain, a cynical strategy that has effectively divided people. Political scientists agree, but note that voters also play a crucial role. Americans have neatly “sorted” themselves into liberal and partisan camps and have made it a part of their identity – whereas voters used to hold a greater mix of views. Research also shows that the most passionate voters increasingly associate only with people who hold the same views – on social media and in person – exacerbating the trend.

Springfield, a city of 60,000, is a mostly blue dot situated in red Clark County; 57 percent of voters in the county voted for Trump. The great surprise for many wasn’t Trump’s county victory – some 8,500 people backed up traffic for miles when Trump appeared at the state fairgrounds, the News-Sun reported – but the Democrats for local offices, including the longtime sheriff, who were swept out of office.

Trump’s influence up and down the ballot hinged on exactly what he promised: To make Springfield great again. His rhetoric rekindled images of the city’s prosperous 1950s, when the presses from the Crowell-Collier printing plant hummed, International Harvester churned out farm machinery for the world, and downtown Springfield was bustling, surrounded by ornate Victorian buildings with busy shops and restaurants.

That hope remains. “If they would leave him [the president] alone, that man would do more for this country than anyone would ever have,” says Carl Carroll, a Trump supporter who owns a scrap yard business. He has been working to clear scrap from the vacant Crowell plant, which still physically and figuratively looms over the city.