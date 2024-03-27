Town Center Committee presents long-term plan for historic district project

A rendering of the Town Center Revitalization Project at Main Street and Kedron Road, creating a more pedestrian friendly environment while also preserving Spring Hill's oldest district.

The city's Town Center Redevelopment Committee, a group formed in 2019 with the intent to revitalize and preserve one of Spring Hill's oldest districts, presented its latest findings and updates to the city's planning commission Monday.

The committee discussed three different character areas in Spring Hill and how to connect them with "common threads."

"When we started this project, we realized that we had three distinctive character areas, which contained a different part of our history," Spring Hill Historical Commission Chair and committee member Alisha Fitts said. "Old Towne is essentially from Kedron to Duplex, with a block or two to the west side. Town Center, which is where we are at now, is chapter two."

The third character area encompasses what will become the Kedron Square mixed-use development located at the former Tennessee Children's Home property.

Spring Hill's character areas consist of the Town Center, Kedron Square and historic Downtown Districts.

"The concept is that we have these different parts of our history, and if we can find a way to connect them with common threads ... then it doesn't quite look so crazy," Fitts said. "Old Towne probably has the most challenges, since it is the oldest part of our town."

The group's latest project has been developing a long-term development plan, which was done in partnership with CT Consultants in 2022.

Not just Main Street, but the whole district

One of the initial goals regarding Town Center's long-term plan is getting other city departments involved, Fitts said.

"Part of what we are trying to do in looking at stakeholder information is tying it together, like for example with Parks and Rec and having a greenway ... which feeds into the pedestrian, walkability kind of setup," Fitts said.

Options for funding could include applying for grant funding.

A rendering of Main Street at McLemore Avenue as part of the Town Center Revitalization Project, which would upgrade things like sidewalks, lighting and areas for retail, while preserving Spring Hill's historic district.

"I think the group understands that the community does want a place to gather, want it to be safe and can promote economic development," Town Center Committee Chairman Bill Benedict said. "After living in Spring Hill for 20 years, I can say that I know where its soul is, but just don't know where its heart is."

While the heart of the project lies along the Main Street corridor, as a district, improvements would also be focused on side streets, such as School Street, Spruce Street and McLemore Avenue, and local neighborhoods. Improvements would include street lighting, retail space, parking, underground utilities and signage.

The city is also in talks to purchase the Ferguson Hall property for future restoration, which Fitts said would "provide a proper anchor" for the district.

"This plan is intended to be fluid, and there will be a lot of things happening over time in this area," Fitts said. "This plan is intended to give us guardrails and to be flexible enough to tweak it as things modify in the Old Towne area."

Planners weigh in on project

When it came time for feedback from city planners, the general consensus was supportive, but also that more work lies ahead.

"I'm really encouraged by what's been put together. It's really trailblazing work, very good work and I am impressed," Commissioner Jonathan Duda said.

A rendering of the Town Center Revitalization Project at Main Street and Beechcroft Road looking south, creating a more pedestrian friendly environment while also preserving Spring Hill's oldest district.

Duda added that adopting an official revitalization plan puts the city in good standing for grant eligibility through resources like the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

"You are demonstrating that you've got the political will of the body and that their funds can be put into action, whether that's further design or working with other aspects," Duda said.

No votes were taken Monday regarding adopting the Town Center long-term plan. The plan will be presented to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at a later time, who will hold authority over the final vote.

Monday's Town Center discussion, which lasted about an hour, can be viewed in full online via Spring Hill's homepage at www.SpringHillTN.org./574/VIDEO.

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Town Center Committee presents long-term plan for historic district