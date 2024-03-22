Town of Cambria sues to overturn Bear Ridge Solar permit

Mar. 22—The legal fight to stop a solar utility from being raised in Cambria continues, as attorneys representing both the town and the grassroots group Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar (COIS) file written requests to have their day in court.

The town, represented by Dennis Vacco and Carmen Vacco of Lippes Mathias LLP, filed a lawsuit on Feb. 13 asking the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, to annul the siting permit granted to Cypress Creek Renewables by the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) in July 2023.

Cypress Creek Renewables' Bear Ridge Solar Project has a 900-acre footprint and is projected to generate 88 megawatts of electricity.

COIS has motioned for the Fourth Department's permission to submit an amicus curiae ("friend of the court") brief in support of the town's lawsuit.

The town and the grassroots opposition group both claim ORES improperly waived several local laws as it approved Cypress Creek's siting plan for Bear Ridge Solar, disregarding the town's zoning restrictions, land coverage limitations, regulation of light pollution or glare, restrictions on burying transmission lines, and setbacks.

The Town of Cambria is appealing to the Fourth Department after an administrative law judge last year denied the town "party status," which would have empowered it to get a hearing with ORES to defend its laws. Without party status, the town had no standing with ORES, according to attorney Benjamin E. Wisniewski, who is representing COIS.

"This is now a separate lawsuit that is entirely different from Office of Renewable Energy Siting proceeding that's already basically concluded," Wisniewski said.

Currently, the New York State Attorney General's Office is challenging COIS's friend of the court brief. Dennis Vacco said he does not know why, but he imagines the opposition group's legal opinion does not support the state.

"It's a friend of the court brief, it's not determinative, but at the same time it can be informative," Vacco said.

Oral arguments on the town's request for party status and a hearing on its local laws are scheduled for April 17 in Rochester.