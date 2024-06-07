Town Branch Park gets a new name after longtime Lexington benefactor donates millions

The Town Branch Park is getting a new name.

The Bill Gatton Foundation, named after Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton, recently announced a $14.5 million donation to the public 10-acre park under construction adjacent to Rupp Arena and Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

The park, where construction began in August 2023, will now be known as “Gatton Park on the Town Branch.”

Gatton, a University of Kentucky graduate, has given sizable donations to UK and other Lexington organizations, including the YMCA of Central Kentucky. Gatton died in 2022. He is UK’s largest single donor, giving $70 million to the state’s flagship university throughout his lifetime.

University of Kentucky donor Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton spoke Friday during the grand opening of the expanded Gatton College of Business and Economics.

“If Mr. Gatton were here today, he would tell you that Lexington has been good to him, and he is pleased that he can help fund the cost of this new park,” said Danny L. Dunn, trustee of the Gatton Foundation. “He would be honored and humbled that the park officials would want to name the park ‘Gatton Park on the Town Branch.’ This park will be a tremendous asset for the city and the people of Lexington.”

The $14.5 million donation will begin in 2025 with annual pledges over several years. It will help the Town Branch Park complete its capital fundraising for the 10-acre park that includes trails, a large outdoor amphitheater, dog park and children’s play areas. The Gatton donation will also help the group seed an endowment and with future operating costs.

The park will open in late summer 2025.

Naming Gatton Park on the Town Branch

To date, the park has raised $52 million.

“This incredible gift allows our organization to focus our future fundraising efforts on an annual sustainability campaign and growing our endowment, which will ensure the park will be operated, programmed, maintained and sustained at the highest standards for decades to come,” said Allison Lankford, executive director of the park.

Lankford said it’s likely people will want to shorten the name to “Gatton Park” in the future. But the group wanted to keep Town Branch in the name. A portion of the Town Branch runs through the park.

“While we understand many will reference the park as Gatton Park going forward, we intentionally kept Town Branch in the name to pay homage to its history and location as well as to reflect what we have affectionately called this space for many years -- back when it was just a dream,” Lankford added.