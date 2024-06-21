Town of Apple Valley renews contract with sheriff's department

Town of Apple Valley officials announced the renewal of its public safety contract with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The $18.9 million agreement to provide police services to the community takes effect July 1 and reflects an increase of 2.68% from the previous contract of $18.5 million in the previous budget, town officials stated.

The sheriff’s contract in the 2022-23 budget was $17.4 million, and for 2021-22, a total of $16.3 million, according to a town staff report.

What's included in the contract?

The Town Council unanimously approved the contract renewal and emphasized that the continuation of this partnership is vital to maintaining Apple Valley's reputation as a "safe and welcoming community," staff said.

A staff report shows a breakdown of the sheriff’s contract that includes 54 safety employees, 18.6 general employees, 41 vehicles, and four donated vehicles.

The report also lists nearly 30 line item costs, such as:

Captain: $568,555

Lieutenant: $406,966

Seven sergeants: $2.3 million

Five detective/corporals: $1.4 million

40 Tier 2 deputies: $9.4 million

Five sheriff service specialists: $456,820

Crime analyst: $135,271

Body worn cameras: $70,713

Vehicle Insurance: $68,551

Personnel costs include salary and benefits and are subject to change by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. Changes in salary and benefit costs will be billed to the town quarterly, a staff report stated.

The Town of Apple Valley incorporated on Nov. 14, 1988. Since its incorporation, the town has continuously contracted with the sheriff’s department for law enforcement services, sheriff's officials stated.

The Apple Valley Sheriff's Station is located adjacent to Town Hall.

A 'continued investment'

The continued agreements underscores Apple Valley’s commitment to ensuring the "highest standards of public safety,” town officials stated.

“The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department will continue to provide comprehensive law enforcement services, with new additions this year including a radar gun and a fifth officer to enhance traffic enforcement throughout the Town," according to town officials.

Mayor Scott Nassif expressed his enthusiasm about the renewal.

"The sheriff's department has been a great partner in keeping our community safe,” Nassif said. “This contract renewal ensures that Apple Valley will continue to benefit from their expertise, dedication, and professionalism. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship and working together to enhance the quality of life for our residents."

Apple Valley Cpt. Jason Cunningham also expressed his support of the renewed contract.

"Our deputies are committed to providing the highest level of service and ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents,” Cunningham said. “With this renewed contract, we are well-positioned to address current and future challenges in public safety."

For more information regarding the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station, visit applevalley.org or call (760) 240-7400.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Town of Apple Valley renews contract with sheriff's department