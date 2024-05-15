Towing community honors business owner killed in Hervey City shooting

HERVEY CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Central Illinois towing community came together Tuesday night to honor one of their own killed in a shooting this week.

Gregory Hostetler was killed on Monday over what the Sheriff’s Office said was a $50 tow. Officials said he got into an argument with Tiimon Perry, who shot the 48-year-old tow business owner in the head.

Champaign-Urbana bike groups honoring riders hurt, killed on roads

On Tuesday, family, friends, coworkers and fellow tow truck drivers gathered for a memorial procession in their trucks. Hostetler’s nephew Wyatt Wages was among them.

“I just want to thank J&K Towing, TMG towing, Owens, Precision, Lugari, Richard’s, Shaners for showing us amazing support,” Wages said on Facebook. “Greg would have loved this.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral and burial expenses. That fundraiser can be found here.

Courtesy of Wyatt Wages

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.