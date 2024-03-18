TOWIE's Chloe Brockett reveals reason behind show exit

The Only Way Is Essex cast member Chloe Brockett has reflected on leaving the reality TV show, saying she's "really happy" with her decision.

Brockett, who first appeared on TOWIE alongside her mother Clare in 2019, recently departed the ITVBe series in order to pursue other endeavours.

"Now I've left TOWIE, I'm really happy," Brockett told the Daily Mail.



"I got to the point that I had been on the show for five years and I didn't feel like I could progress anymore.

"I have things going on where I can progress, so I wanted to put all my focus there."



Brockett also said she was concerned about being on the show for too long.

"I am really aware that those five years have gone by really fast and if I blink again, I'll be on the show for 10 years and I just don't think I can do that," she explained.

"It has happened for some people, but it definitely wasn't going to happen for me."



Brockett, who has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach, announced her TOWIE exit in her Instagram Stories at the end of February.

"I have made the decision to take a step back from TOWIE. It's been my life since I was 18 and I feel like it's best for me at this point in my life to step away," she wrote at the time.

"I'm forever grateful to TOWIE for giving me the platform they have. Love you all."



The Only Way Is Essex airs on ITVBe and streams on ITVX.

