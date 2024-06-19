Work of Toward Zero Deaths continues as Minnesota roads see increased crashes after years of progress

Jun. 19—MOORHEAD — While significant progress has been made over the 20-year course of Minnesota's Toward Zero Deaths program, the number of crashes and fatal crashes in recent years shows a worrying shift, traffic safety experts say.

Started in 2003, the Toward Zero Deaths program works to reduce the number of traffic crashes, injuries and deaths in Minnesota. By 2023, the 20th year of the program, there was a 37% reduction in traffic deaths statewide.

But Katy Kressin, Toward Zero Deaths coordinator for the west central region, said the 10 counties that make up her region have seen an increase in crashes in recent years. It is a trend mirrored by the state as a whole.

"We see a lot more aggressive driving and a lot more behavioral type crashes happening that have increased in our region," Kressin said. "Even statewide, we've had more crashes than where we were at this point last year."

The Toward Zero Deaths campaign takes a multifaceted approach to reducing crashes, traffic injuries and deaths.

Major progress was made when Minnesota's primary seat belt law went into effect in 2009, Kressin said. The law requires all drivers and passengers to use seat belts and allows law enforcement to stop and ticket unbelted drivers and passengers.

"Wearing a seat belt is the number one thing that keeps you in the car and increases your chance of survival when you're in a crash, and it definitely means the difference between life and death a lot of the time," Kressin said. "So that was a huge success with having that be put into place."

Other recent changes in law include changes to requirements for teen and young drivers and the 2019 "Hands-Free" law, which prohibits drivers from holding their phones in their hands while driving.

The Minnesota State Patrol is involved in enforcement and education aspects of the Toward Zero Deaths program. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said education is one of his favorite parts of the job, from one-on-one conversations to large presentations to help answer questions drivers may have.

"Hopefully, we can leave them in better shape than we found them by answering some of those questions," Grabow said.

Making roads physically safer has also been an avenue taken by Toward Zero Deaths. Safety improvements to roads have included the introduction of roundabouts at more intersections and the installation of

snow fences

to prevent blowing and drifting snow on highways.

Despite the progress made, speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving are common factors in the increased number of crashes in the state at the tail end of the program's first 20 years, Kressin said.

Another common factor in fatal crashes is people not wearing seat belts. Fatal crashes where people were not wearing seat belts are 18% higher than in 2018, Kressin said.

"I would love to know what exactly is contributing to that, whether it's just people aren't compliant because they don't want to be, or if there's another aspect to it," she said.

Grabow attributes increases in crashes involving speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seat belt to driver attitudes.

"It always starts with a choice and to make those smart choices each and every time you get in a vehicle whether you're a driver or passenger," Grabow said.

So far in 2024, statewide, there have been 35% more fatal crashes than this time last year. The west central region has also had significantly more fatal crashes so far this year than the average, Kressin said. Those numbers were already high before the statistically 100 deadliest days on the road between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

"Being higher at a regional level and a statewide level than we were last year, going into the 100 most deadly days isn't a great forecast," Kressin said.

In west-central Minnesota, next steps for the program continue to address the factors in many deadly crashes. Kressin said there will be increased enforcement to crack down on speeding, distracted and impaired driving, paired with events to positively reinforce the habit of wearing a seat belt. One recent event in Moorhead gave drivers a discount at a local car wash when they pulled up with a seat belt on.

Construction projects in the works will build safety into the roadways, including a new J-turn between Perham and Detroit Lakes, which will reduce the number of people crossing Highway 10.

"We're really trying to be proactive in where we see crashes and what we can do to reduce those crashes," Kressin said.