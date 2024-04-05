Towanda man convicted again for multiple child sex abuse charges after first verdict tossed

A Bradford County man whose original conviction on multiple child sexual assault charges was overturned on appeal has been found guilty a second time following a jury trial this week in Bradford County Court.

The jury found Jonathan Rivera, 34, of Barner Road in Towanda, Pennsylvania, guilty of endangering the welfare of a child causing risk of serious bodily injury or death, two counts of indecent assault, and three counts of corruption of minors, all felonies.

Rivera was also convicted of several misdemeanors, including two counts of indecent assault, two counts of indecent exposure, and one count of corruption of minors.

The charges stem from Rivera's arrest in June 2018 following a three-month investigation by Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda into reported incidents with four minors.

The victims were all 6-to-9-year-old girls when they were victimized, according to state police, who said the crimes were committed between 2009 and 2018 in various locations throughout Pennsylvania, including Scranton, Tobyhanna, Carbondale, and Towanda Township.

In August 2019, Rivera was convicted of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a three-day jury trial in Bradford County Court. In October of that year, he was sentenced to a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 52 years in state prison.

But in 2023, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the convictions on a legal technicality and remanded the case to Bradford County Court for a new trial.

After his successful appeal, Rivera posted bail and was released from prison in September 2023, after serving more than four years of his original sentence.

After the jury returned a guilty verdict in the new trial, Bradford County Judge Evan S. Williams III revoked Rivera's bail and ordered him taken into custody.

Rivera is incarcerated at the Bradford County Correctional Facility to await sentencing, which Williams scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Bradford County man found guilty of multiple child sex abuse charges