Tow to Go: AAA can get you and your car home safely this Memorial Day weekend

AAA will once again be helping to keep impaired drivers off the road this holiday weekend.

The auto club will reactivate its “Tow to Go” program from May 24-28.

The program was created more than 25 years ago to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers who are in a bind.

It works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck then transports that person and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot.

”By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

The free, confidential service is available to both members and non-members of AAA.

But AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“We remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired.”

Tow to Go will operate from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Here’s the number to call if you’re in a pinch and need a ride:

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

