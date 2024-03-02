Tourists adjust plans amid Yosemite Park closure

TechCrunch

The U.S. National Security Agency has confirmed that hackers exploiting flaws in Ivanti’s widely used enterprise VPN appliance have targeted organizations across the U.S. defense sector. NSA spokesperson Edward Bennett confirmed in an emailed statement to TechCrunch on Friday that the U.S. intelligence agency, along with its interagency counterparts, is “tracking and aware of the broad impact from the recent exploitation of Ivanti products, to include of the [sic] U.S defense sector.” “The [NSA's] Cybersecurity Collaboration Center continues to work with our partners to detect and mitigate this activity,” the spokesperson added.