Tourists adjust plans amid Yosemite Park closure
As snow-covered mountains and winter weather rolled into Yosemite National Park Thursday, officials announced they are closing the park through the weekend.
As snow-covered mountains and winter weather rolled into Yosemite National Park Thursday, officials announced they are closing the park through the weekend.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
Fisker unloaded a cache of bad news during its Q4 earnings report.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
Newton wants young athletes to learn from his mistake.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
On this week's episode of the Autoblog Podcast, we discuss the Tesla Cybertruck, GM and electrification, the Honda Prologue, the BMW i5 and BMW X2.
As crucial as the ocean is to countless industries, we lack the kind of systematic knowledge of it that we have of the surface. Syrenna has built a versatile robotic platform that you might think of as a mobile weather station for the sea, and is ready to emerge from stealth to enable precise, real-time monitoring of Earth's largest liquid asset.
Supporters gathered outside the funeral for the 47-year-old outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who Kremlin officials say was found dead in a remote arctic prison last month.
CommandBar, a B2B tool designed to make software easier to use, closed a $4.8 million raise in 2021 with one of the most starkly minimalist decks I've ever seen. The deck only has seven slides and is missing a ton of really important information, but that didn't stop Thrive Capital and Y Combinator from opening their checkbooks. In the midst of a pretty slim pitch deck, there are some innovations that are worth shining a light on.
In a long-expected move, administrators are expected to finalize a recommendation for the adoption of a player-to-coach helmet communications system.
The U.S. National Security Agency has confirmed that hackers exploiting flaws in Ivanti’s widely used enterprise VPN appliance have targeted organizations across the U.S. defense sector. NSA spokesperson Edward Bennett confirmed in an emailed statement to TechCrunch on Friday that the U.S. intelligence agency, along with its interagency counterparts, is “tracking and aware of the broad impact from the recent exploitation of Ivanti products, to include of the [sic] U.S defense sector.” “The [NSA's] Cybersecurity Collaboration Center continues to work with our partners to detect and mitigate this activity,” the spokesperson added.
Ford has issued a recall that applies to about 7,500 units of the 2023 and 2024 Bronco. These SUVs are fitted with hardtop windows that can fall off.
Wembanyama and Holmgren were very familiar with each other's games well before either of them played in the NBA. This is how it all began.
In early April, the Facebook News tab will start disappearing for users in the US and Australia. Meta will also stop paying Australian news organizations for their content, ending deals currently worth around $66 million.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.
Sheldon Keefe and Don Granato are the second and third coaches to receive $25K fines from the NHL this season.