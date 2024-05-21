Tourist stabbed in the neck near Walk of Fame Park in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a tourist in downtown Nashville.

The incident took place on March 31 near the Walk of Fame Park located in the 120 block of 4th Avenue South, according to court documents.

Officials said the victim was with two of his friends and walked away from them to find a bathroom. That’s when he was approached by 33-year-old Jerald Sanford who allegedly asked the victim for money and if he could hang out with the group.

The victim told officers he attempted to walk away from Sanford, but was followed back to his group of friends.

Authorities reported Sanford tried to converse with the group and became increasingly aggressive when they refused and tried walk away from him.

An arrest report states Sanford walked away from the group, but immediately returned with a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the neck.

Officials said the victim sustained a deep laceration to his neck and was “bleeding profusely.” He was reportedly taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras in the park, police said. One of the victim’s friends also recorded a portion of the incident on a cell phone. In the video, Sanford was heard saying, “I work for Honky Tonk Central!”

However, when investigators spoke with management at the establishment, they allegedly told them that Sanford did not work there, but said he frequented the bar.

Police said they were able to positively identify Sanford as the suspect after reviewing camera footage and comparing it to his previous mugshots.

Sanford was booked in the Metro Jail on Tuesday, May 21. He was charged with attempted criminal homicide and remains jailed on a $502,250 bond.

