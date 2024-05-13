Tourist randomly stabbed in front of daughter in Midtown: sources

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A tourist from Pennsylvania was stabbed in Midtown on Saturday, sources told PIX11 News.

The 38-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest on 43rd Street and 8th Avenue around 6:13 p.m., according to authorities. She was walking with her daughter when she was stabbed unprovoked, sources said.

The suspect, a 61-year-old man, was taken into custody, police said. The man is well known to the department and is undergoing a psychological evaluation, according to sources.

A knife was recovered at the scene, sources said.

