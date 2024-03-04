The Tourist’s Jamie Dornan gives promising update on season 3

The Tourist season 2 spoilers follow.

The Tourist star Jamie Dornan has given a promising update on a possible third season.

The show's second season finds protagonist Elliot Stanley (Dornan) and PC Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) in rugged Irish terrain, as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot's past.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dornan explained that he doesn't know if another season is on the cards, but admits there have been "conversations" about another chapter in Elliot's story.

The actor also teased that any third season would likely be set in Amsterdam, after his character notably swapped the Irish countryside for a new life in the Dutch capital at the end of season two.

"There's probably a world where it happens in Holland in some capacity, if they were to do more, which wouldn't be a bad thing," he said. "I like the Dutch, they're an interesting bunch, and always really fun, and it's a beautiful place. But who knows!"

Dornan went on to reveal that The Tourist was originally supposed to end after its debut season, which was set in the Australian outback.

"The idea was always just to do one series. It was pitched as a limited series of six episodes and I was very on board with that," he explained.

"That felt like the right thing in that mad peak COVID time of it all, to go and do this clean, cool, punchy, odd drama that will live by itself."

He continued: "And then, ah Jesus, a lot of people watched it in the UK and Ireland and it got a lot of love, there was a lot of good energy around it."

Despite its success, Dornan previously told Digital Spy that he thinks The Tourist shouldn't go on for too long.

"If we're sitting here in 10 years and we're talking about season eight, then just kill me. But I don't think we will be," he joked.

The Tourist is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.





