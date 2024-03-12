Tourism growth slows following huge gains during Covid

Mar. 11—The huge growth seen in Haywood County tourism since 2018 continued to slow last year, measured by overnight room tax collections.

The room tax collected from overnight tourists grew from $1.5 million to $3 million during the previous five years — with the biggest gains seen during 2020 and 2021.

Growth began to level off in 2022 with an increase of only 6.5%. It plateaued even more in 2023 with an increased of only 3.75%.

Still, tourism has a huge impact on the local economy, from providing jobs to supporting the bottom line of local businesses.

"Visitors are hugely important to our economy," said Corrina Ruffieux, the TDA executive director.

Ruffieux presented an annual report to the TDA board last week assessing the latest numbers.

Visitors to Haywood County spent over $336 million dollars and supported 2,063 jobs in Haywood County last year. This is according to an annual report by N.C. Travel and Tourism that estimates visitor spending as a multiplier based on overnight room tax collections.

In addition to economic impact, visitor spending also supports projects that benefit the quality of life in Haywood County. In 2023, the TDA provided grants for 25 capital projects to the tune of $436,840, elevating the destination experience for both visitors and residents.

Those ranged from greenway and trail projects to Christmas decorations and murals.

"We, from a tourism perspective, invested a fair amount of money back in our community, making it a better place to visit, and a better place to live," Ruffieux said. "Paid for by our visitors."

The Haywood County Tourism Development Authority has launched several new initiatives over the past year — one of which is tracking where tourists come from and what they do while they're here.

The data is harnessed from people's phones by a destination tracking service called Zartico.

"So we know where they come from, and how much they spend," Ruffieux said.

Around 21% of visitors to Haywood County are coming from elsewhere in North Carolina. The next top four states for visitation are Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Outdoor recreation was the most popular activity among visitors based on geotracking.

The TDA made gains in social media reach, streamlining its social media from seven channels to four, which in turn doubled engagement. Their overall audience increased by 18%. Interactions on Instagram increased by 95% and 102% increase on Facebook.

"Very, very pleased with those efforts. They weren't easy. But they make a big difference," Ruffieux said.

Additionally, the NC Smokies visitor guide saw a 70% increase in digital views, the digital downloads were 228,878 and 50,000 copies were printed.

To view the annual report go to haywoodtda.com/annual-report.