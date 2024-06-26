Tourism in Brown County had record-breaking year in 2023, Discover Green Bay reports

Brown County saw a record-breaking year in tourism in 2023, according to Discover Green Bay.

Brown County generated $1.3 billion in total economic impact, contributing to Wisconsin tourism’s $25 billion economic impact, Discover Green Bay said in a news release Wednesday.The total economic impact rose by 4.7% from 2022.

Discover Green Bay is the marketing organization for communities in Brown County.

The data show visitors spent nearly $800 million at Brown County businesses.This led Brown County to rank fifth in overall visitor spending across Wisconsin — coming in behind Milwaukee, Dane, Sauk and Waukesha counties.

"There are so many contributing factors to the growth of the tourism industry here in Brown County,” said Brad Toll, president and CEO of Discover Green Bay, in the release. “Our community leaders have supported the industry through grants and developments, creative community members have opened or maintained attractive businesses and attractions, our lodging industry continues to expand and improve. Our region just gets better and better each day.”

The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon is a popular tourist destination in Brown County.

Brown County tourism in 2023 by the numbers

According to Discover Green Bay, Brown County tourism accounted for:

$1.335 billion in total economic impact.

$800 million was spent by visitors at county businesses.

$48.41 million in local tax revenue.

$100.5 million in total tax revenue.

10,676 part-time and full-time jobs supported.

2% increase in overnight trips.

6% increase in day trips.

Alyssa Salcedo is a reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at asalcedo@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Brown County tourism had record-breaking year in 2023