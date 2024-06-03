Tour of new school, history of district presented at Hillsdale Alumni Banquet

The Hillsdale Alumni Banquet was held May 18 at Hillsdale High School for classes 1965 to 1975.

There were 196 in attendance. Those who traveled the farthest were Patricia Benner Brown and Dianne Dodge from Arizona and Marvin Leibolt from Alaska.

The oldest attending guest was Clara Bodager, who is 102 years old.

Former Hillsdale principal Gene Yeater gives a presentation on the history of the Hillsdale District.

HHS volunteers provided tours through the building followed by a meal served by the Hillsdale FFA.

Former Principal Gene Yeater gave a presentation of the history of Hillsdale and how Hayesville and Jeromesville schools were combined to form Hillsdale in 1965.

Members of the class of 1965 were recognized for being the first class to graduate from Hillsdale High School.

Musical entertainment was provided by Allen Terwilliger and Rachel Kelly, followed by a time of visiting and catching up with old friends.

