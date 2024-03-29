Tour leads to career path in TSTC's Welding Technology program

Mar. 28—BROWNWOOD — Sebastian Constancia found a career path after touring Texas State Technical College.

As a senior at Early High School, Constancia made sure to stop by the Welding Technology lab during his class's tour of the Brownwood location. He knew immediately he wanted to enroll in the program and is currently studying for a certificate of completion.

"I came to the open house and looked around the welding shop," he said in a news release. "I decided right then that I wanted to come here. I have fallen in love with welding at TSTC."

Constancia admitted he thought the college program would be difficult, but learning from his instructor, Salvador Marquez, changed his opinion.

"Sal makes the course fun," he said. "He talks to us about the industry and how important it is to pass the welding tests with companies."

During the spring semester, Constancia and his classmates have been learning proper tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding.

"I like the movement and flow of TIG welding because you have to use both hands," he said. "Striking the arc for the first time was a good feeling. Once you get going and know what you are doing, it is a breeze. It took me about five times before I knew I was able to do it."

Constancia said he is looking forward to learning more about layouts and fabrication as he completes the certificate program. He is scheduled to graduate this summer.

Marquez said Constancia is one of the quieter students, but that does not stop him in the lab.

"He stays busy because he has a great work ethic," he said in the release. "He has a desire to learn each day, which makes it easy for me as an instructor."

Constancia said he hopes more people look at TSTC to learn proper welding techniques. In addition to the lab time, he said there are other benefits the college provides.

"It is like a big family at our campus. I have had people help me with my financial aid and even with my resume," he said. "Everyone on campus wants you to feel at home and work to make sure you are successful."

According to onetonline.org, welders can earn a yearly median salary of more than $48,000 in Texas. Welding jobs were expected to increase 23% between 2020 and 2030 in the state, according to the website.

Welding Technology is one of nine programs at TSTC that have money-back guarantees. The college's commitment to participating students is simple: If they do not have a job in their field within six months following graduation, then they will receive a full refund of their tuition. For more information, visit tstc.edu/mbg.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.